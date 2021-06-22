India - Floods (NDMIndia, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2021)

Floods caused by heavy rain have been reported across northern and south-western India, resulting in casualties and damage.

The Indian Disaster Management Division (NDMIndia) reports four fatalities and 24,729 affected people across 29 Districts in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra States. In Bihar, at least 3,980 people have been evacuated to relief centres. Partial or full damage has been reported to around 121 houses.