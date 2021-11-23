India - Floods (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)

Floods, caused by heavy rain, river overflow and dam failure in Andhra Pradesh have led to an increase in the number of casualties.

According to the Indian National Emergency Response Centre, 32 people died, and 30 individuals are missing. Approximately 57,970 people have been evacuated to relief centres, and more than 74,500 persons have been affected across four Districts of Andhra Pradesh. About 3,700 houses sustained damage to various degrees.