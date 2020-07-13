India – Floods - Monsoon rain update (DG ECHO, IMD, ASDMA, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2020)

Incessant monsoon rains continue to affect different parts of the north- eastern region in India.

Assam is currently witnessing the third spell of the monsoons. According to ASDMA, as on 12 July, more than 1.2 million people in 23 out of 33 districts have been affected. 21,071 people are currently being hosted in 118 relief camps. Dhemaji and Barpeta are among the worst affected districts.

In Arunachal Pradesh, at least 8 people were killed in flooding and landslides, in West Bengal, over 5,000 people were affected and 2,000 houses submerged in Jalpaiguri district.