India floods - Maharashtra and Karnataka (Media, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 August 2019)

Incessant rains have affected different parts of Maharashtra. According to media reports 132,360 people (28,397) families have been shifted to safer places from all five districts of Pune Division - Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Pune in western Maharashtra.

The districts of Sangli and Kolhapur are the worst affected with over 53,000 and 51,000 people were evacuated respectively from the two districts.

Media also reports of 16 deaths have been reported in rain and flood related incidents from the affected areas over the last seven days. Several teams of the army, navy, air force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations in both the districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the state till 10 August.