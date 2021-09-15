India - Floods (IMD, NDMIndia) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 September 2021)

Heavy rain and widespread floods have been affecting six Districts of Gujarat State (western India) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage. Most of the flood events have been caused by the overflow of the Lodhika Dam across the Districts of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar Valsad, and Junagadh. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs Disaster Management Division, as of 14 September, seven people died, almost 4,900 people have been evacuated and at least 850,000 people affected. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over the affected State where an orange alert for heavy rain has been issued.