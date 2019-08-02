India - Floods (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 02 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rainfall affected several areas in central Gujarat State (western India), leading to causalities across Vadodara City.
- As of 2 August, five people have reportedly died, and over 5,700 have been evacuated. Most parts of Vadodara remain inundated and many houses have been damaged, as Vishwamitri river breached its banks and flooded the area. Several crocodiles from Vishwamitri river have ventured in waterlogged residential areas of Vadodara City.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds will continue to affect Gujarat State on 2-3 August.