India
India - Floods (IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2021)
- Flooding is affecting several districts of West Bengal State (north-eastern India) following heavy rainfall and water discharge from several dams. The most affected areas include Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas Districts.
- According to media reports, at least 15 people have died and nearly 250,000 are displaced. A number of people have been rescued, with relief and rescue operations ongoing.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over central and south West Bengal State on 5-6 August.