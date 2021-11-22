India
India - Floods (DG ECHO, NDMI, IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2021)
- On 18-19 November, heavy rain caused extensive floods across south-eastern India, leading to casualties.
- The Indian National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) reports that in Andhra Pradesh, at least 24 people have died and up to 22 individuals are missing, the number is likely to increase, after the breach of Annamayya Dam in Kadapa District (southern Andhra Pradhesh).
- About 31,827 people have been evacuated, up to 36,279 people across four Districts in Andhra Pradesh have been affected and at least 2,000 houses have been damaged by floods, including the overflow of Pincha and Mandavi Rivers. In Tamil Nadu, five people have died and 12 were injured due to flood-related events. As per media, 33 deaths have been reported so far.
- The State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force along with Indian Air Force, local police, revenue and fire services personnel have launched a rescue operation to trace missing people.
- On 22-23 November, light to moderate rain is forecast over Tamil Nadu.