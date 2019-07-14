14 Jul 2019

India - Floods (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jul 2019

Assam State

The flood situation in Assam State worsened with the number of people affected by floodwaters increasing to 1,406,710 in 25 districts during the past 24 hours. There has been one more flood-related fatality, bringing the total to five.
In the flood-affected areas, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are conducting search-and-rescue operations.
In all, 62 relief camps have been set up by the respective local administrations, in which 20,047 flood victims are taking shelter. In total, 172 relief distribution centres have also been opened in the affected districts.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar States

In Uttar Pradesh at least 15 people have been killed and 113 buildings collapsed due to rain-related incidents since last week. In Bihar state, 9 people were killed by the floods and the situation is getting worse as major rivers are flowing above danger level.

