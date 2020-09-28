India
India Floods (DG ECHO, ASDMA, Floodlist, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2020)
- Incessant rain in Nepal and India has resulted in flooding in Assam, Bihar and Meghalaya.
- In these three states, 13 districts (Assam 09; Bihar 01 and Meghalaya 03) have been flooded, affecting approximately 240,000 people (Assam reporting 225,030 people affected).
- In Meghalaya, at least 13 death have been recorded due to floods and landslides and 5 people are missing.
- During the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers are expected over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of West Assam.