India - Floods (Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) (Media, DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 01 Oct 2019 — View Original
- The States of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (UP)continue to reel from floods.
- In Uttar Pradesh, 580,000 people have been affected and 48,000 evacuated, with 12 districts most affected, namely Faizabad, Kushinagar, Gonda, Barabanki, Varanasi, Allahabad, Ghazipur, Ballia, Auraiya, Kanpur, Hamirpur and Mirzapur.
- In Bihar, according to media reports the death toll following rain-related incidents increased to 40, with approximately 1.5 million people affected. The State’s capital Patna and the districts of Buxar, Bhojpur, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger, Katihar and Saran districts have been badly affected.
- The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in both the states. Teams from the Indian Air Force are also in Bihar.
- Essential supplies of food and drinking water is being supplied by the State government and efforts are underway to restore electricity in flood-affected areas of the state.