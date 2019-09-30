30 Sep 2019

India - Floods in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh (DG ECHO, Media, DG ECHO Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
  • More than 100 people have died since 27 September following incessant rains in the northern Indian States of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
  • In Bihar, besides Patna, the districts of Buxar, Bhojpur, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Munger and Saran are reeling under floods. The River Ganga and its major tributaries like Punpun and Burhi Gandak have already engulfed low-lying areas along their banks and are threatening to breach safety embankments in Bhojpur, Saran, Sitamarhi and Muzaffapur districts.
  • More than 1,000 boats have been deployed in 11 districts by the Disaster Management Department of Bihar to ferry those stranded. There have been disruptions to traffic, healthcare facilities and schools as a result.
  • The State of Uttar Pradesh received record rainfall - 1,700 per cent above normal on 27 September, with eastern parts of the state the worst affected. The Government of Uttar Pradesh are providing INR 400,000 (EUR 5,178.34) for family members of those killed.
  • A red alert - likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall - is in effect for eastern Uttar Pradesh and several parts of Bihar, including Patna.

