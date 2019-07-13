India - Floods in Assam State UPDATE (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2019)
Six people have died due the floods in Assam and two in Mizoram State. In Assam, monsoon flood has inundated at least 21 of the 27 districts affecting over 800,000 people. The Brahmaputra river - one of the largest rivers in the world and five other rivers are flowing above the danger mark, officials said.
Officials said over 27,000 hectares of farmland are under floodwater and over 7,000 people have been evacuated to 68 relief camps across the state.
Amid the flood, Assam is also grappling with rising cases of encephalitis. Nine districts in Assam are most vulnerable to encephalitis. Since 2013, over 700 people have died of the disease.