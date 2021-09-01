India – Floods in Assam State, update (ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2021)

Following incessant rains, 1,287 villages in 22 districts of Assam are affected by floods.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 31 August, 573,938 people have been affected. Districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang and Nalbari are the worst affected. One death has been reported so far.

4,009 people have taken shelter in 26 relief camps. 79 relief distribution centres have also been opened up. Rescue operations are being undertaken by agencies.