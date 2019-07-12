12 Jul 2019

India - Floods in Assam State (DG ECHO, Meteo India, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 July 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • The number of flood-affected people in Assam State significantly increased to 423,386 during the past 24 hours.

  • According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the second wave of flooding has so far affected 749 villages in 17 districts of the State, however, there is no fresh report of flood-related deaths received from any part of the State.

  • National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel have been deployed in the flood affected districts for rescue operations. Altogether 721 marooned people have been rescued by the NDRF and SDRF.

  • Heavy rain is predicted for a few more days in the northern part of India, affecting the states of Assam, Mehalaya, Bengal and Bihar.

