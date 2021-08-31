India
India - Floods in Assam State (ASDMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2021)
- Following incessant rains, 21 districts of Assam State are affected by floods. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as of 30 August, 363,135 people have been affected. The Districts of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang and Majuli are the worst affected.
- 1,619 people have taken shelter in 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centers have also been opened up. Damages to houses and loss of livestock and infrastructure have also been reported.