India - Floods (Assam SDMA, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 July 2021)

Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have been affecting most parts of Assam State (northeastern India) over the last few days, resulting in casualties and damage. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 7,587 people have been affected in 96 villages across the Districts of Bongaigaon, Dhemaji and Dibrugarh. At least bridges 13 roads and five bridges have been damaged. For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast across the affected State where red warnings for heavy rain are in effect on 1 July.