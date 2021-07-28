India - Floods and landslides update (NDMI, IMD, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2021)

After severe flooding and landslides in Maharashtra State (western India) last week, the death toll has increased to 209, according to the National Emergency Response Centre. 8 people are still missing, 52 injured, 434,150 displaced (over 251,300 to 308 temporary relief centres) and more than 382,650 people affected across ten districts. More heavy, to locally very heavy, rain is forecast over northern and coastal Maharashtra over the next 24 hours.