India - Floods and landslides, update (Floodlist, media, IMD, BMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect northeastern India (in particular Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland States) and the neighbouring eastern Bangladesh (particularly the Sylhet Division) since 13 May, triggering landslides and causing river overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. In India the death toll reached 16. Media report, as of 19 May, 8 fatalities in Assam (across Dima Hasao, Cachar, and Udalguri Districts), 5 fatalities in Arunchal Pradesh (across the Itanagar District) and 3 more fatalities in Meghalaya (across East Khasi Hills, and Ri-Bhoi Districts), mainly due to floods and lanslides. In addition, 4 missing people were reported across the aforementioned States. The flood situation has particularly deteriorated in Assam. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, as of 18 May, 662,385 people affected and nearly 40,000 displaced in 27 districts of the State.