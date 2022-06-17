India - Floods and landslides, update (DG ECHO, NDMI, ASDMA IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2022)

With rains continuing relentlessly in Assam, as of 16 June, approximately 1.1 million people in 1,702 villages of 35 districts have been affected including Bajali, Darrang and Goalpara which are the worst affected.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) 68,331 inmates have taken shelter in 150 relief camps and 42 deaths have been recorded since the beginning of the monsoons in 2022.

The water levels in the Brahmaputra and Gauranga rivers were flowing above the danger level in many areas, officials said.

Apart from Assam, extremely heavy rains have affected normal life in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, nine persons, including six children, died due to the monsoon floods and landslides.