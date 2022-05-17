India - Floods and landslides update (ASDMA, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 May 2022)

The number of fatalities has increased in north-eastern India, after landslides, floods and rivers overflow have been affecting particularly Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya States.

According to media, at least five persons died and six others were injured after two landslides hit Itanagar City (Arunachal Pradesh) on 16 May. Floods in central Meghalaya State caused three fatalities.

In Assam State, two people died and three others are missing in Cachar District, as reported by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). About 33,000 persons have been displaced to relief camps, while more than 197,000 people have been affected.

12 relief distribution centres have also been opened up. Rescue operations are being carried out by National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF & SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services and local population.