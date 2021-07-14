India
India - Floods and Landslides (NDMIndia, NDRF, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2021)
On 12-13 July, heavy rain caused floods, mudslides and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand (northern India), resulting in casualties.
In Himachal Pradesh, the Indian Disaster Management Division (NDMIndia) reports three fatalities, and up to eight people missing after a number of landslides occurred in Boh Valley and Kangra District. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing as national disaster response teams have been mobilized to the area. In addition, several houses have been damaged by floodwaters of the Manjhi River in Dharamshala City.
According to the media, three fatalities occurred after a landslide event in Uttarakhand.
On 14-16 July, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.