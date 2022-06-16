India - Floods and landslides (NDMI, IMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 June 2022)

On 13 June, a landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall occurred in Guwahati City (Assam State, north-eastern India), resulting in at least four fatalities, as reported by media.

Since the beginning of the current monsoon season in India, Assam State has been one of the most affected areas. According to the Indian National Disaster Management Authority (NDMI), at least 38 people have died and nine others are missing. about 145,700 individuals have been evacuated to relief camps across Assam, while more than 121,200 houses have been damaged or destroyed.

River Brahmaputra River is flowing above the danger level and rescue efforts are being undertaken by State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), district administration, Fire & Emergency Services and Police.

Heavy rainfall is forecast on 16-18 June over Assam.