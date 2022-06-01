India – Floods and landslides (NDMI, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 June 2022)

The State of Assam (north-eastern India) continues to be affected by floods and landslides, leading to casualties.

According to the Indian National Disaster Management Authority (NDMI), at least 36 people have died since the beginning of April. About 26,600 individuals have been evacuated to relief camps across Assam.

On 1-3 June, moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over Assam.