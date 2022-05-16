India - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, media, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting northeastern India (in particular Arunchal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya States) since 13 May, triggering landslides and causing river overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 16 May, seven fatalities, of which one in Itanagar City (southern Arunchal Pradesh), due to a landslide, three in the Dima Hasao District (central Assam) also in this case due to a landslide, and three more across central Meghalaya (two in East Khasi Hills District and one Ri-Bhoi District) due to floods.

Moreover, in Arunchal Pradesh media report three injured people, while in Meghalaya one person is missing. In addition, 70 destroyed, hundreds of damaged houses and around 25,000 affected people were reported across several Districts of Assam.