India flooding update from Islamic Relief

The weekend’s heavy rains, flooding and landslides across India have killed at least 270 and displaced 1.2 million people from their homes. Yesterday, authorities in Kerala warned residents of further heavy rainfall over the next 24-48 hours.

Islamic Relief India has a presence in the states of Kerala and Odisha, both of which have experienced flooding, and is on the ground ready to respond for when local authorities request assistance.

In Kerala, Islamic Relief is working with local authorities to support with water purification in a relief camp.

Sibghatullah Ahmed, Islamic Relief India’s Head of Mission, said:

‘The climate crisis has caused so many extreme weather events that many NGOs are unable to do more than just patchwork – racing against time to patch up destruction rather than help communities prepare in the long term.

“Just this summer alone, India has been hit by several disasters including Cyclone Fani in May, and major floods that took place across northeast India in July and August, affecting those already displaced from the cyclone. And now there is even more flooding.

“Every year the intensity of cyclones increases; the frequency of flooding increases; rain patterns are changing. Some cities are receiving the level of rainfall they used to get in a month, in just one day. None of the water management systems or sewage systems are equipped to handle this.

“What’s happening is shocking; it gives you shivers. And we humans have created this: everything that we could possibly do ourselves to create a nightmare, we have been doing, and that nightmare is now unfolding before our eyes.’

“It is high time we work together to prevent this devastation reaching catastrophic levels by investing more on building resilience of communities to face climate induced disasters.”

