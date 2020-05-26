India - Flooding and Landslide (ASDMA, FloodList, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2020)

Since the last few days, heavy rain has caused flooding and landslide in Assam and Sikkim states (north-east India), leading to casualties.

Media report one fatality, and 2 injured people after a landslide occurred on 24 May, in North Sikkim District (Sikkim). In Assam State, the remnants of Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN brought heavy rainfall, which caused extensive flooding.

According to national authorities, more than 30,000 people across 5 districts have been affected. Approximately 9,000 people have been displaced to 33 relief camps. Damage was reported to road and bridge infrastructure.

As of 25 May, the water level of Jia Bharali, and Puthimari rivers in Assam were above danger level. Red alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for Assam State, valid on 26-27 May. Over the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast over Assam and Sikkim states.