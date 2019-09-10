10 Sep 2019

India - Flood (NDM, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Flooding across a number of Indian states since 7 September has resulted in 8 fatalities.
  • National authorities report 4 deaths in Mahrashtra, 3 in Madhya Pradesh, and 1 in Gujarat, while 6 people have been injured in Uttarakhand. More than 1,200 deaths across 11 states have been associated with this year's monsoon rains.
  • The water levels of several rivers in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have reached severe levels.
  • A red warning for severe weather was issued for Madhya Pradesh, while heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue to affect west Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Gujarat States over 10-11 September.

