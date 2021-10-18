India
India – Flash floods (DG ECHO, IMD, Sphere India, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting southern Kerala State (south-western India) since 15 October, triggering landslides and causing floods that have resulted in 27 casualties and severe damages to homes.
- According to media report, Kottayam and Idukki districts are the worst affected. As on 17 October, 156 relief camps had been opened across the State with 1,253 families (4,713 persons) evacuated to various camps since October 11.
- Isolated heavy rain is forecast on 20 and 21 October with light to moderate rain until 22 October.
- The federal government has announced ex-gratia of INR 400,000 (approx. EUR 4,588) to the families of people who died in rain-related tragedies.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation.