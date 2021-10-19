India - Flash floods and landslides, update (NDMI, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 October 2021)

After landslides and flash floods occurred across central-south Kerala State (south-western India) since 15 October, the death toll has increased.

Media report, as of 19 October, up to 38 fatalities across Kottayam and Idukki Districts, of which at least 24 due to massive landslide events. In addition, media report one person missing, 90 destroyed houses and more than 700 damaged houses throughout both Districts.

The Kerala Government has ordered the release of water from Idukki Dam due to high water levels and emergency crews have already evacuated over 220 people along the downstream area of the Dam, in advance of the release.