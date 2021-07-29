India
India – Flash floods and cloudbursts (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 July 2021)
- Flash floods in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh and cloud bursts in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have killed at least 16 people, with 21 missing and 17 injured.
- On 28 July, a cloudburst hit a remote village in Jammu's Kishtwar district, leaving 7 people dead and 17 others injured. In Ladakh two cloudbursts hit different areas of Kargil, causing damage to a mini power project, residential houses and standing crops. In Himachal Pradesh at least 9 people are dead, 2 injured and 7 missing following flash floods.
- Search and rescue operations are being undertaken by local police, Indian Army and Civil Defense Forces.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the affected areas for next 48 hours.