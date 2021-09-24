India
India - Eviction drive (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 September 2021)
- According to media reports, on 23 September two people were reportedly killed and at least nine policemen injured in Darrang district of the northeast India state of Assam after police opened fire on the protestors, residents protesting against their eviction by the district administration.
- Approximately 800 families were rendered homeless, this was the second round of evictions carried out in the last three months at the village Dhalpur, inhabited mostly by Muslims of East Bengal origin.
- The State Government of Assam has instituted an inquiry by a retired Gauhati high court judge to probe circumstances that led to the deaths and injuries.