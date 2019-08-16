India: Emergency Response to Cyclone Fani in Odisha IND191

Over 16 million people were affected by the very severe Cyclone Fani as it made landfall in Puri District of Odisha State on 3 May. Prior to landfall, nearly 1.2 million people have been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal districts in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres. Fourteen (14) districts were affected : Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri. According to Government sources, as of 9th of May, 18,388 villages were affected with 64 casualities and 160 injured. Damages include : 508,467 houses, 181,711.4 agricultural land and 88,04,318 livestock affected with casualty of 41,68,298 (of which 41,62,923 are poultry).

Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) will implement the response with the support from their local partners.