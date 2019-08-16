16 Aug 2019

India: Emergency Response to Cyclone Fani in Odisha IND191

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 16 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (716.53 KB)

Over 16 million people were affected by the very severe Cyclone Fani as it made landfall in Puri District of Odisha State on 3 May. Prior to landfall, nearly 1.2 million people have been evacuated from vulnerable and low-lying areas of at least 11 coastal districts in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres. Fourteen (14) districts were affected : Angul, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri. According to Government sources, as of 9th of May, 18,388 villages were affected with 64 casualities and 160 injured. Damages include : 508,467 houses, 181,711.4 agricultural land and 88,04,318 livestock affected with casualty of 41,68,298 (of which 41,62,923 are poultry).

Church’s Auxiliary for Social Action (CASA) will implement the response with the support from their local partners.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.