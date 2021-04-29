India - Earthquake update (GDACS, ASDMA, SEISMO India, IMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2021)

Following the earthquake of 6.4 M that occurred in Sonitpur District (northern Assam State, north-eastern India) on 28 April, casualties and damage have been reported by national authorities.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), two fatalities occurred, indirectly related to the seismic event, and ten have been injured. Cracks have been registered in many private and public buildings but there are no reports of severe damage like collapse of building or disruption of any major infrastructure.

The National Center of Seismology of India recorded more than 15 aftershocks in the area with magnitude up to 4.7 M.