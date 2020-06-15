India - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, SEISMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2020)

On 14 and 15 June, the Indian state of Gujarat and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir were struck by earthquakes.

The earthquake which hit Gujarat at 14.43 UTC was of 5,3 M at a depth of 10 km, occurred with epicentre approximately 11 km north-east of Bhachau City (Kutch district), and 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot City (Rajkot District). USGS PAGER estimates that up to 5,000 people were exposed to very strong and up to 112,000 to strong shaking.

In Jammu & Kashmir the earthquake struck at 4.36 am approximately 90 km east of Katra and measured 3,2 on the Richter scale.

There are no damage to property or life have been reported from the two states.