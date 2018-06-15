India - Dust storm (IMD, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2018)

Dust storms on 14 June affected various parts of the northern Indian State of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 15 people dead and 28 injured. The state was swept by three major dust storms last month that left over 130 people dead.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), strong dust raising winds with the speed of 25 – 35 kilometers per hour are likely to continue over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh on 15 June.