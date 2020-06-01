India - Cyclone Nisarga (India Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 June 2020)

On 01 June a well-marked low pressure area over southeast and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep has concentrated in to a depression and located approximately 370 km southeast of Goa, 690 km south southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 920 km south southeast of Gujarat. It is very likely to intensify in to a deep depression over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea over the next 12 hours and turn in to cyclonic storm Nisarga over the subsequent 24 hours. On 31 May India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued a red alert for coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat for 04 June in view of a cyclonic storm and orange alert for Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Goa and coastal Maharashtra for 01 June. Sea conditions are expected to become rough to very rough along with Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coast between 02 and 05 June. Wave height will be around 3 to 5 m and winds will be 60 to 70 km/h gusting to 80 and 90 km/h.