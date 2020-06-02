India - Cyclone Nisarga (DG ECHO, IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 June 2020)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on 2 June the Depression over east-central Arabian Sea intensified into a Deep Depression.

It currently lays centred over East-central Arabian Sea about 280 km west-southwest of Panjim (Goa), 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 710 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)

It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make a landfall between Raigad (Maharashtra) and Daman (Gujarat) on 3 June. State governments are planning for evacuations as a precautionary measure.

31 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams have been deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat.