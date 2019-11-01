01 Nov 2019

India - Cyclone MAHA (DG ECHO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Cyclone MAHA turned into Severe Cyclonic Storm over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area.
  • On 1 November at 05:30 UTC it was located 300 km north of Cheriyapani Port and 390 km west-northwest of Mangalore. It is further likely to move north-west direction and may intensify further into a very severe cyclone by the evening of 1 November.
  • Heavy rains have been reported in Kerala especially in coastal areas of Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kannur districts being most affected. Kerala State Disaster management Authority (KSDMA) indicates that 346 families (over 1000 people) have been relocated to 11 relief camps across the state.
  • The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts gale wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph with gusts of 120 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea, very likely increasing gradually and becoming 120-130 kmph with gusts of 145 kmph by the evening of 1 November, while over Lakshadweep area the wind will most likely reach 40-50 kmph with the gusts of 60 kmph and decrease gradually thereafter.
  • Light to moderate rainfall is also predicted at a few places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat during next 24 hours.

