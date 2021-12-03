India – Cyclone Jawad (IMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2021)

Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad, which is likely to reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around the morning of 4 December, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 km/h.

The Meteorological department has issued red (extremely heavy rains) and orange (heavy to very heavy rains) warnings in several coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.