India
India - Cyclone Gulab (IMD, Local Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2021)
- Cyclone Gulab made a landfall on 26 September near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh with wind speed of about 90 kmph. Subsequently, the cyclone has weakened into a deep depression. Gulab is forecast to move westwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours.
- Prior to the landfall, 22,468 people have been evacuated and accommodated in 621 relief camps in Odisha and 512 people have been evacuated and accommodated in 16 relief camps in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. According to media reports, approximately three people have died.
- National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF / SDRF) were deployed for search and rescue operations.