India: Cyclone Fani Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 3 DREF n° MDRIN022

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Severe Cyclonic Storm Fani was the strongest tropical cyclone to strike the Indian state of Odisha since Phailin in 2013. The second named storm and the first severe cyclonic storm of the 2019 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, Cyclone Fani originated from a tropical depression that was formed from the west of Sumatra in the Indian Ocean on 26 April 2019. Vertical wind shear at first hindered the storm’s development, but conditions became more favourable on the 30 April 2019.

Cyclone Fani rapidly intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and reached its peak intensity on 2 May 2019 as a high-end extremely severe cyclonic storm – the equivalent of a high-end Category 4 major hurricane.

Prior to Cyclone Fani's landfall, authorities in India and Bangladesh moved at least a million people each from areas within Cylcone Fani's projected path onto higher ground, and into cyclone shelters, which is thought to have reduced the resultant death toll. Cyclone Fani killed at least 89 people in eastern India and Bangladesh. Cyclone Fani caused about US$1.81 billion in damages in both India and Bangladesh, mostly in Odisha, in India.

Summary of current response

Overview of Host National Society

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has trained National Disaster Response Teams (NDRT), and National Disaster Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Response Teams (NDWRT), in addition to State Disaster Response Teams (SDRT), which were deployed at short notice to support response operations. Based on the operational needs, IRCS deploy ed surge teams from other states. In addition, the Indian Red Cross flagship SERV (Social Emergency Response Volunteers) is built around community-based volunteers who are trained in basic disaster preparedness, first aid and health promotion amongst other.

Assistance provided by IRCS in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani:

• Evacuation of more than 30,000 people to IRCS 65 Cyclone Shelters.

• Provision of dry food especially biscuits for the children during their stay.

• First aid service to the injured population by the trained Task Force members in 6 of the most affected shelters.

• Distribution of cooked food by the State Head Quarter as well as by the shelter volunteers for the affected communities.

• Provision of drinking water.

• Search and rescue of the missing community members.

• Cleaning of the community roads and buildings.

• Transportation of injured to nearby hospital.

• Sheltering those who have lost their dwelling completely.

• Distribution of Non-Food Kits (tarpaulin sheets, mosquito nets, utensil sets, hygiene kits, clothing items.

• 42,352 families reached with food packets, and 17,352 families provided with NFI and food packets and WASH activities continue

• Extensive WASH awareness in the affected areas, especially in the slum areas of Bhubaneshwar and Cuttak which are also referred as twin city.