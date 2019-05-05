05 May 2019

India: Cyclone Fani Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1 DREF n° MDRIN022

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (434.65 KB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

According to the latest information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 5 May 2019, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI‟ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) is currently weakened into a depression and lay over Western Meghalaya and adjoining Bangladesh weakened further. It is very likely to move northeastwards and become insignificant.

Heavy rainfall warning is issued in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy falls over east Assam, Nagaland and east Arunachal Pradesh till 5 May 2019. Light to moderate rainfall is also very likely at a few places over west Arunachal Pradesh and north Manipur also.

Strong surface wind, speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph, very likely over east Assam, Nagaland and east & north Arunachal Pradesh till 5 May 2019 and decrease thereafter.

The following inputs are based on the Inter Agency Group, which are conducting assessments.

West Bengal: No major destruction, zero casualty so far. Partner organisations present in Sunderban are collecting information on the impact. Few cases of partial damages to buildings are reported. Minimal damage to Livestock as well. “FANI” has moved to Bangladesh. In Sunderban, the paddy cultivation (BORO) is affected by this Cyclone. Most of the corn has fall down in the field. Few “Mud Houses” are damaged in the Kultali, Kakdip and Canning Block and a number of big trees have fallen on the road. Electric post has been uprooted and has broken down. West Bengal Radio Club Volunteers (HAM) operators are now in Bhubaneswar.

Andhra Pradesh: There is no severe damage reported with zero causality. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are the affected areas.

Odisha: The information regarding the extent of damage occurred in Odisha cannot be ascertained as communication networks are not functional in Odisha. Electricity and infrastructure has suffered a massive damage in the region. Failure of mobile connectivity has added to the chaos. Puri, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Bhadarak, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are the most affected districts. Damage is much higher in Odisha when compared to Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal Media reported that 20 people had died due to collapse of walls, trees and electric poles in Odisha. However, there is no official information to validate the death toll.

