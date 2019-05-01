India: Cyclone Fani Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRIN022

Description of the disaster

According to the latest information provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD), as of 30 April 2019, the Severe Cyclonic Storm “FANI‟ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwest with a speed of about 16 kmph in last six hours, intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of 30 April near latitude 11.7°N and longitude 86.5°E over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, about 670km east-northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 690km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 760km southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 36 hours. It is very likely to move northwest till 1 May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeast towards Odisha Coast. Under its influence, the state may experience heavy rainfall and wind speed reaching up to 60 kmph.

The Odisha government has put on alert its southern and coastal districts in view of the likely movement of Cyclone Fani, a senior government official said on Monday.

Summary of the current response

Overview of Host National Society IRCS National Headquarters has sent out alerts to the state branches. The Odisha State Branch organised an emergency meeting for deciding the actions to be taken. A control room Under the Disaster Management Unit. Youth Red Cross Coordinators of the coastal districts have been asked to remain on alert. SDRT & DDRT Members of the Coastal Districts are on standby to provide humanitarian assistance. IRCS volunteers are coordinating with local government. The Branch is in constant touch with the 65-cyclone shelter of Red Cross and working on pre stocking of medicines and dry food items.

National Headquarters is closely monitoring the developments and have the warehouses in a state of readiness for any response that may be required.