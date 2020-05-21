India: Cyclone Amphan Emergency Plan of Action Final Report DREF n° MDRIN025

Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Cyclone Amphan made landfall on the coastal of West Bengal on the afternoon of 20 May 2020 (Wednesday) at Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) intensity, leaving low-lying areas drenched, and continued to track toward North-eastern India by way of Bangladesh. It passed Kolkata on the same day, at night. It is likely to be downgraded into Cyclonic Storm (CS) by 21 May, Thursday night but still expected to remain a dangerous storm as it spreads heavy rain across Bangladesh and North-eastern India. A major concern is heavy downpours that lead to widespread flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in the upslope areas. Gusty winds is also still another concern that increases the risk of widespread damage including power outage, down trees, and the collapse of buildings. According to media reports, Cyclone Amphan has so far claimed at least 10 lives and leaving a trail of destruction behind. Odisha is currently assessing the damage caused by the cyclone, which has also impacted its coastal districts.