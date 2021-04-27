India
India - COVID-19 (DG ECHO, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2021)
- India is currently facing an overwhelming second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a steep increase in cases and deaths. Over the last days, an average of 219,200 cases and 1,230 deaths were reported daily, with record days showing more than 300,000 cases and 2,000 deaths a day, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This represents the highest number of newly reported cases and the second largest number of newly reported deaths (after Brazil) worldwide last week.
- The country is experiencing a significant shortage of oxygen, which is critically needed to treat sick patients, medicine and hospital capacity.
- On 23 April, India requested support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for the provision of oxygen generators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ventilators and medicines.
- As of today, 11.00 CEST, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania and Sweden already made offers to India via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Other EU Member States and Participating States are preparing further offers.
- The ERCC will continue monitoring closely the situation and coordinating the delivery of offers under the Mechanism.