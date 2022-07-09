Skip to main content
India – Cloudburst and flash floods (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 July 2022)
- On 08.07, a cloudburst near the Hindu shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir triggered flash floods.
- According to media reports, 16 deaths have been reported so far and 40 persons are missing. About 15,000 pilgrims have been moved to safety and 21 injured pilgrims were airlifted to another location.
- Search and rescue operations are being conducted by Indian Army, paramilitary and civil defense forces.