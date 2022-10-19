India Case Study- Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, 2022

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Since 2019, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in-collaboration with Partners for Resilience (PfR) have developed and implemented scalable Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction (Eco-DRR) models, working alongside various governments and their respective communities in strengthening their capacity and shaping Eco-DRR policy interventions.

This case study highlights Eco-DRR interventions in India focused on integrating Eco-DRR measures on improved water management into local development plans and schemes (such as disaster, wetlands and rural employment) through capacity-strengthening and participation of communities and (local) governments. The key risk being addressed within this context is how wetland degradation reduces community resilience against water-related hazards such as foods, droughts, and storm surges. To address this, the project aims to strengthen resilience of 60,000 women and men to water-related risks and national upscaling model for improved water management focusing in 3 key project sites: Tampara Wetland (Odisha), Kabartal Wetland (Bihar), and a northern dryland region in Gujarat.

A model for upscaling community resilience has been developed through three core components of Eco-DRR: Ecosystem Restoration/Protection, Disaster Risk Reduction, and Climate Smart Livelihoods. In India, there is a greater emphasis on Ecosystem Restoration and Protection through a focus on water related, risk sensitive wetlands restoration and capacity building activities.

The project has reached 29,216 benefciaries, out of which 36% were women. 32 Communitybased Organisations were trained on Eco-DRR and 224 women (members of Self-Help Groups) were trained on sustainable livelihoods and wetland wise use, among other capacity building achievements. 3,312 hectares (ha) of wetlands and community common pool resources (ponds, drainages) have now been protected and restored. A Cost-Beneft Analysis (CBA) performed by the University of Massachusetts Amherst demonstrated that the benefts of Eco-DRR and resilience enhancement interventions outweigh the value of their initial costs.

This case study lays the foundation for demonstrating the need for large-scale implementation of Eco-DRR in advancing the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction and the Sustainable Development Agenda. The content for this case study has been developed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in collaboration with Partners for Resilience (PfR) – a global alliance between the Netherlands Red Cross, the Red Crossand Red Crescent Climate Center, Cordaid, Wetlands International, and CARE along with partner civil society organisations in the countries where they work.