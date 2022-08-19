India, Bangladesh - Tropical Storm FOUR (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2022)

- The newly formed Tropical Storm FOUR, is moving north-westwards over the northern Bay of Bengal, towards north-eastern India, and south-western Bangladesh.
- FOUR is forecast to strengthen as it makes landfall in the morning of 19 August over an area between Digha City (West Bengal) and Balasore (Odisha), with maximum sustained winds up to 85 km/h. After that FOUR is expected to downgrade to a tropical depression.
- Odisha State has already been impacted by recent heavy rainfall, which has caused widespread floods and landslides. According to media reports, more than 467,000 people have been affected across 10 districts of Odisha, and over 60,000 individuals have been evacuated.
- On 19-20 August, heavy to locally very heavy rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorms is forecast over north-eastern India (inclduing Odisha and West Bengal), while moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expected over southern Bangladesh.
