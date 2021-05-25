India + 1 more
India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone YAAS update (GDACS, JTWC, IMD, BMD, NDM India) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2021)
- Tropical Cyclone YAAS is strengthening as it moves north-northwest over the northern Bay of Bengal, towards the coast of Odisha State (eastern India). On 25 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 290 km southeast of Ratanpur Town.
- YAAS is forecast to continue north-northwest and to make landfall over the northern coast of Odisha between the towns of Basudebpur and Ratanpur on the night (UTC) of 25 May night. After that, it will move inland crossing northern Odisha.
- On 25-26 May, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over most parts of eastern India, including Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and coastal Andra Pradesh. Heavy rain and strong winds are also expected over southern and central Divisions of Bangladesh, including Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet.
- Red warnings for heavy rain and strong winds are in effect over Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand on 26 May. Authorities in the affected states in India are evacuating people to safer places. In Bangladesh, all ports have been advised to host distant warning signal number Two. Cyclone shelters in coastal districts have been kept ready.
- DG ECHO is closely monitoring the situation.